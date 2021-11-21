Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report $200.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.60 million and the lowest is $198.74 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

