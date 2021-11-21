Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

