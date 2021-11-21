Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $410.00 at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $340.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.23. The company has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

