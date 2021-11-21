Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

FIXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 255,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $295.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.56. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,953,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

