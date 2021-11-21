Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

FIXX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $295.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.56.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. Analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

