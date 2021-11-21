Hord 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $792,387.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Hord has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $792,387.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.01 or 0.07209981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,099.51 or 1.00094492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

