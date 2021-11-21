Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.010 EPS.

NYSE:HWM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

