Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $210.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day moving average is $193.19. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $211.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

