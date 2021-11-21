HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for HubSpot in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Mcdonough anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

HubSpot stock opened at $822.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $757.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HubSpot by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in HubSpot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

