Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOSSY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.67. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.