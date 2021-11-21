HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

