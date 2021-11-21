HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $30.72 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

