HYA Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.