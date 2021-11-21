HYA Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,483,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $187.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average of $177.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

