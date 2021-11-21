HYA Advisors Inc Has $489,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

TWTR opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

