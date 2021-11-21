HYA Advisors Inc Has $5.87 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $148.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.92 and a 1 year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

