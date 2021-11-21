HYA Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

