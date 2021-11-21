HYA Advisors Inc Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.48 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

