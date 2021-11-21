Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,229. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

