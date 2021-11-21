IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after buying an additional 520,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

