IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

