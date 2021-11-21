IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average of $229.53. The firm has a market cap of $391.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.