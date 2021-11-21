IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,340 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 910.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after buying an additional 1,192,254 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,812,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,528,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.