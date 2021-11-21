IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

