IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

