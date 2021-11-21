IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,193 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

