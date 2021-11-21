IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.