IFP Advisors Inc Sells 628 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $85.68 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

