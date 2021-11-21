IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $503.32

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.32 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.04). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 48,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IG Design Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.68 million and a PE ratio of 36.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 502.56.

In other IG Design Group news, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 7,500 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

