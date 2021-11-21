IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $771,086.31 and approximately $23,986.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00219114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011456 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

