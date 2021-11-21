Ilustrato Pictures International (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Shares Down 5.3%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 11,120,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 27,258,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILUS)

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

