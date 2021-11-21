Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 129,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,120,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

