Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.36% of Immunovant worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 335,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 105,419 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,471 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 97,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. Truist cut their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

