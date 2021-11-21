Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114.82 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $114.82 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00004395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.34 or 0.07181374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.76 or 0.99640018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.