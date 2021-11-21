Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $112,185.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002512 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.30 or 0.07228229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,098.35 or 0.99876674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

