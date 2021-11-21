Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Indiva (CVE:NDVA) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Indiva stock opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. Indiva has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$44.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Indiva alerts:

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.