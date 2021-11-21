Informa’s (IFJPY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Informa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of IFJPY opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

