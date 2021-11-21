Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.45. 2,734,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,022. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

