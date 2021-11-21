Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 1,075,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 873.1 days.
IPXHF remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Friday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.
Inpex Company Profile
