Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £24,848.24 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.91) on Friday. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 503.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.98. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

