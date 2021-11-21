Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Buys $282,440.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNTA stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

