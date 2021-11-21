Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO Buys $26,250.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00.

Shares of CYTH stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

