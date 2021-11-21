Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Purchases $52,003.80 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

