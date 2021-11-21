Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Purchases $52,003.80 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of OFIX stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
