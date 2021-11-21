Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Acquires 1,660 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Catherine M. Burzik acquired 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $50,248.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
