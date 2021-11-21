Insider Buying: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Acquires 1,660 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Catherine M. Burzik acquired 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $50,248.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.