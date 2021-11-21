Insider Buying: Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Simon Lee Dunn acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,899.40).

Shares of ROL opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Friday. Rotala PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

