Insider Buying: Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Simon Lee Dunn acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,899.40).
Shares of ROL opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Friday. Rotala PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Rotala
