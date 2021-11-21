Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$34,250.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,918.55.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.31 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0629567 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.16.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

