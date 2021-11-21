Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Benjamin Shaker sold 300 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64.

AGL stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $244,380,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

