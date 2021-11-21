Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $18,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HTBI opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.