Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 6,537 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,552.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,474.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,435.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

