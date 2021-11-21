Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $1,988,000.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

OSH stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,179 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

